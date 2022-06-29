The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission -ZEC- has established a multi-party liaison committee after the nomination court proceeding to mediate disputes before and during elections.

This committee is made up of representatives of competing parties and independent candidates.

Over the years, Zimbabwe’s elections have been characterised by post-election disputes, which is some cases took ages to resolve.

The good example is that of Chegutu West constituency which was wrongly won by Zanu-PF MP Dexter Nduna, after ZEC mistakenly declared him the winner instead of opposition candidate Gift Konjana.

ZEC admitted its mistake but said it had no power to reverse the announcement.

The matter is before the courts after Konjana lodged an application, however the matter might not be resolved in time as the country is facing another election.

Zwnews