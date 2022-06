The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) has warned of cold weather between today and Saturday that people could mistaken small pellets of hailstones for snow.

Apparently, department is forecasting intermittent light rain, cold, cloudy and windy conditions during the period in question.

MSDZ which is the National Designated Authority on meteorology, climate and seismology, in Zimbabwe urges citizens to take precautions in order to keep warm.

Zwnews