ST Mathias Tsonzo High School headmaster, Mr Maxwell Sambona, has been suspended pending the finalisation of Government investigations into the institution’s controversial handling of a case of a missing learner at the school.

Body parts widely believed to be those of a St Mathias Tsonzo High pupil, Livingstone Sunhwa (19), who has not been seen or heard from since he vanished on December 6 last year, were discovered in a thicket about a kilometre away from the school last week.

Results of the DNA test to ascertain the identity of the body parts are not yet out.

Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Mr Richard Gabaza said:

“Yes, we have suspended the headmaster (Mr Maxwell Sambona). As a ministry, we are equally concerned and we really want to get to the bottom of the matter by looking into a number of grey areas that we feel are not clear. The reason for the suspension of the headmaster is to pave way for the smooth flow of investigations.”

