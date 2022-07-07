ZEC says it has registered more than 5.8 million Zimbabweans for the 2023 vote.

This number was reached as of 10 June 2022 and is an increase from 5.6 million in April.

According to the latest figures released by the electoral body, of the registered voters, 54 per cent are female while 46 per cent are male.

Harare had the highest number of voters at 952 520, followed by Midlands province, which had 763 028 voters.

Bulawayo and Matabeleland South provinces had the least number of voters, with 270 914 and 267 308, respectively.

Here is the number of voters by province:

Ser Province Female Voters Male Voters Total Voters

1 Bulawayo Metropolitan 144,020 126,894 270,914

2 Harare Metropolitan 480,277 472,243 952,520

3 Manicaland 417,575 321,052 738,627

4 Mashonaland Central 282,185 254,265 536,450

5 Mashonaland East 347,852 293,849 641,701

6 Mashonaland West 334,272 327,126 661,398

7 Masvingo 364,282 268,342 632,624

8 Matabeleland North 191,214 149,191 340,405

9 Matabeleland South 151,979 115,329 267,308

10 Midlands 410,455 352,573 763,028

Grand Total 3,124,111 2,680,864 5,804,975

