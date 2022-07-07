Scandal-ridden Boris Johnson has announced he is quitting as British Prime Minister, reports Reuters.
His resignation came after he was abandoned by ministers and most of his Conservative lawmakers.
Details later…
Jul 7, 2022 | International
