On 16 July 2022 at around 0200 hours Police arrested Victor Ncube (24), Thembelihle Ncube (23), Last Maphosa (22) and Talent Ncube (20) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on 01/07/22 at Inyankuni mining area, Esigodini.

The suspects, who had been drinking beer with the complainant, waylaid him along a footpath and attacked him with a knobkerrie together with an axe before stealing US$60 cash as well as a cellphone.

The suspects were also linked to a robbery case which occurred in June 2022 at Inyankuni area where the complainant was attacked before a cellphone was stolen.

Meanwhile, police has intensified blitz against cross crimes and machete gangs.

