After court cases delayed ballot printing, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has moved the deadline for postal ballots to 3 days before voting day.

Usually, according to the Electoral Act, postal ballots must be in 14 days before election.

A voter can apply for a postal ballot if they’re in security services, an election officer, or abroad on government duty.

Apparently, critics say this year’s elections are going to be problematic with a number of issues dogging the whole process.

The voters’ is reportedly in disarray.

