After court cases delayed ballot printing, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has moved the deadline for postal ballots to 3 days before voting day.
Usually, according to the Electoral Act, postal ballots must be in 14 days before election.
A voter can apply for a postal ballot if they’re in security services, an election officer, or abroad on government duty.
Apparently, critics say this year’s elections are going to be problematic with a number of issues dogging the whole process.
The voters’ is reportedly in disarray.
