Chiefs’ Council President Fortune Carumbira

Traditional leaders across the country’s ten provinces meet today to elect new leaders for the National Chiefs’ Council.

This year, 36 chiefs were elected to the national chiefs’ council.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) presiding Officer, Buligwamanu Bwawo Pinos said the 36 members of the chiefs’ council who were elected today in all provinces will then meet to elect the President and the deputy president of the national council on 10 August 2023.

“On 24 August 2023, after the election, we will all meet here with the substantive chiefs again to elect two senator chiefs who will represent Matabeleland North in the Senate,” said Pinos

The elections presided over by ZEC were in some places graced by observers from the European Union and Zimbabwe Gender Commission.

The traditional leaders are also represented in the National Assembly.

Zwnews