The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has been given a 72 hour to withdraw and revisit nomination fees gazetted last week which are said to be exorbitant.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) on behalf of opposition leader Egypt Dzinemunhenzva,

Kataza mhondoro & pro-democracy activist Tapiwa chiriga have been instructed to demand that ZEC and the Ministry of Justice should withdraw nomination fees.

Apparently, the aggrieved parties’ lawyer Obey Shava has told ZEC & Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi that the regulations amending the nomination fees for 2023 elections are unconstitutional and unreasonable.

They also say the fees have effect of blocking aspiring candidates from participating in elections.

From the new fees aspiring presidential candidates should pay US$20 000, MPs US$1000 and council/ senate US$100.

However, the fees have been roundly condemned as many believe them to be exorbitant.

Zwnews