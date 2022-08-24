The government has changed its stance on extra lessons saying they are necessary to enable pupils to catch up with the syllabus.

Previously, the government had opposed the idea after reports made rounds that some teachers were prioritising extra lessons than normal class work.

“This strategy should provide an opportunity for pupils to catch up with the syllabus demands in preparation of their summative examinations at the end of the year in view of the lost learning time experienced during the long school disclosures,” a circular dated August 2, 2022, by Primary and Secondary Education ministry secretary Tumisang Thabela reads in part.

Schools heads welcomed the development.

“We commend the government for realising the importance of holiday lessons but the exercise was approved at the last minute,” Zimbabwe National Union of School Heads secretary-general Munyaradzi Majoni said.

Meanwhile, the school calendar has off late been affected by the lockdowns which were put in place to curb the spread of Covid 19.

Schools were closed for longer periods and as a result a lot of learning time was lost.

Zwnews