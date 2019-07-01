ZCTU Distances Itself From Tajamuka Shutdown Call

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions has disowned calls for a national shutdown by social movement Tjamuka/Sesijikile.

Tajamuka spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi issued a statement through a video last week, calling for an indefinite stay away starting on July 1 (today).

The workers’ body has however distanced itself from the call, saying its council will meet this week to map the way forward.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, ZCTU president Peter Mutasa said: