ZCTU Distances Itself From Tajamuka Shutdown Call

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions has disowned calls for a national shutdown by social movement Tjamuka/Sesijikile.
Tajamuka spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi issued a statement through a video last week, calling for an indefinite stay away starting on July 1 (today).
The workers’ body has however distanced itself from the call, saying its council will meet this week to map the way forward.
Speaking to journalists on Sunday, ZCTU president Peter Mutasa said:
The ZCTU is not part of the group that has called for tomorrow (today)’s shutdown. As a membership-based organisation, we have to consult and get a mandate from our members in terms of our constitution and processes.
Our decision-making body, the general counsel, will be meeting this week to decide and announce the way forward, based on views from the workers.
We are never against any citizen or groups that advocate for peaceful protests in terms of the Constitution of the country.
However, unlike other groups, as a membership-driven organisation, ZCTU leaders cannot commit the organisation without consultations and an inclusive decision.
It is in this vein that we view the inclusion of our organisation or any other organisation’s name without our consent and without discussing with us as problematic.
For unions, this creates divisions as some members would genuinely complain that leaders are making unilateral decisions.
-Newsday
