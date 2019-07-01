Fire Chidzambwa and Make The Warriors Pay: Mutodi

Deputy Minister of Information, Energy Mutodi has laid into the Zimbabwe national football team, the Warriors for the ignominious 4-0 loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Writing on social media site Twitter, Mutodi further claimed that the Warriors coach, Sunday Chidzambga is a spent force. He said:

Warriors of shame: After courting President ED to fundraise for the team, we are shocked and displeased by their dismal performance. It’s clear the coach is a spent force. Players are weak and helpless. It’s time for new players, new coach…of all teams ndombolo hit us hardest!

Zimbabwe finished bottom of Group A, with a 1-1 draw against Uganda as the only positive result.

The Warriors lost 1-0 to Egypt in the opening match of the season, then were humiliated 4-0 in their final game to seal their exit from the tournament.

-Agencies