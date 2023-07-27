BISHOP Lyphet Matenda Mugaviri of the Zion Christian Church (ZCCKK), Kumuka Kwavakafa Nhaudzashe, has been expelled for putting the church into disrepute.

This follows allegations that he tried to lure his daughter-in-law into an adulterous affair.

Mugaviri sent his nudes to the wife of his brother’s son, Lesly Mugaviri.

The bishop sent Olinda Mashavave his nudes via WhatsApp and bombarded her with love proposals.

Olinda reported this to her hubby, Lesly, who trapped his uncle by chatting with him using her WhatsApp, and he took the bait.

ZCCKK representative, Elder Ngonidzaishe Hungwe, confirmed that the bishop had been excommunicated.

“The bishop’s act has put the church in bad light. The church has expelled him.

“The bishop was recently accused of attempting to commit adultery with his daughter-in-law.

“The church distances itself from such immoral acts and views them as contrary to our core values, doctrines, beliefs and practices.

“After monitoring and investigating the issue, the church noted that the bishop not only damaged his personal reputation, but also portrayed the entire church in bad light,” Hungwe said.

Hungwe said the bishop should have learnt from the bible.

“Our bishop was supposed to learn how leaders of the church should conduct themselves from 1 Timothy 3.

“We are going to meet in August at a memorial service of one of our church members, and this is where we are going to announce our new bishop.”

ZCCKK is set to hold a convention next month.

