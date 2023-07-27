BUSINESSMAN Agrippa Bopela Masiyakurima is under fire for defaulting in paying maintenance for his three minor children.

He is in arrears of over US$8 000 and appeared in court in Harare yesterday.

He was charged with defaulting maintenance for his three children.

The complainant is his wife Abigirl Maringwe of Chisipite.

The court heard that on February 28, the Harare Civil Court ordered Masiyakurima to pay school fees directly to the school for the couple’s three minor children.

He was ordered to pay US$3370 at St John’s College, US$2330 at St John’s Preparatory School and US$2353 at Chisipite Junior School.

However,he failed to comply with the order.

He was released on free bail because he was coming from home.

He was remanded to August 17 for trial commencement.

Kudzanai Mudzamiri appeared for the State.

Masiyakurima made headlines last year when he allegedly assaulted his wife on accusations of failing to feed their children.

hmetro