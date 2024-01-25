Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has left the party.

Chamisa made the announcement on his X handle.

Read Statement:

FELLOW CITIZENS, This is to officially, and under my hand, inform you, that, with immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC.

My focus remains fully on Zimbabwe, asserting your victory, honoring the citizens mandate and God’s calling to provide leadership.

There are fresh things we need to do. Let’s all work together for total freedom, true change and wholistic transformation for our beloved country. Giving up or giving in is not an option. Nothing comes without tenacity and resilience.

Fellow citizens, you will be kept posted on the next steps.

Thank you all for the support and continued prayers as we get ready for the NEW. Let us embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.

Change is coming soon! God bless you. #Godisinit

24/01/2024

HARARE, ZIMBABWE