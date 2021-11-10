The national broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is set to increase license fees any time soon.

This comes after government approved a report by the Cabinet Commitee on National Development and Planning on the proposed Review of ZBC Listener’s Licence Fees.

The Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa announced this during post cabinet briefing yesterday.

She also said the national broadcaster will also be launching two more channels soon.

Meanwhile, ZBC has been enjoying a monopoly in the broadcasting sector for years.

The government has been accused of suppressing the media space, thereby denying other voices chance to be heard.

Zwnews