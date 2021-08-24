Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Nelson Chamisa

Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa says Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) never cover him during election campaigns.

Chamisa says it is disheartening that a national/ public broadcaster take political sides during campaigns supporting the ruling party.

Speaking to the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) in Lusaka, today, Chamisa said during his political career the only moment ZBC covered him was when they accused him of something.

He added that he is never granted interviews by ZBC, adding that it is sad that Zimbabwe only has one television.

“We only have one television station in Zimbabwe.” He continues:

“There’s no independent television station, since Independence–something that is bizarre and unheard of.”

Chamisa says the opposition movement depends on community channels of communication and social media.

He added that as a result, critics mock him saying he is “Twitter president”.

The main opposition leader however maintains that he is not moved and will remain resolute.

Chamisa is in Zambia where he was invited along with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to attend the inauguration of new Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema who was Zambia’s main opposition leader, was also treated badly by former President Edgar Lungu.

Just like Chamisa, Hichilema was rarely covered in good light by ZNBC, however, Zambia has more than one television stations and a couple of radio stations which used to give him coverage.

Zwnews