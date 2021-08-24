The Zimbabwe Republic Police ( ZRP) has warned members of the public against making false reports to the Police.

As stated by ZRP, on 22 August 2021, police in Bulawayo arrested Erica Musindo (40) for making a false robbery case to the Police at ZRP Pumula on 21/08/21.

The suspect reported that her family had been robbed US$5100 cash and a Mazda Axella motor vehicle.

Investigations by Police revealed that the alleged stolen vehicle was being held at CID TFC Bulawayo as an exhibit in a case of theft from car which occurred on 21/08/21 outside Highlanders Sports Club in Bulawayo.

ZRP says Adrian Morris Virima, the husband of the suspect, was allegedly using the alleged stolen vehicle as a getaway car in criminal escapades.

