GOVERNMENT has further extended the Level Four Lockdown by two weeks after noting that although Covid-19 deaths and infections are going down, more efforts are required to contain the third wave of the pandemic.

In a statement last night, the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said people must continue observing Covid-19 protocols.

“Government wishes to inform that the Level 4 Lockdown has been extended by another two weeks. This has been necessitated by the realisation that although there has been a notable decrease in the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths, more efforts are required to contain the third wave of the pandemic,” said the minister. “We cannot afford to let our guard down until we are all safe. Members of the public are therefore, urged to take this opportunity to get vaccinated. Government will continue to procure vaccines and avail them to those who are eligible and willing to be vaccinated.”

Under the Level Four Lockdown, inter-city travel remains banned, the dusk to dawn curfew remains in place and businesses operate from 8AM to 3.30PM.

state media