Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume says ZANU-PFs vision 2030 goals are unrealistic at the current pace of change, adding that the level of investment needed to reach an 80% employment rate is astronomical, making managing the country’s natural resources absolutely critical.

Apparently, Ngarivhume says if President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his henchmen are not stopped from looting Zimbabweans are going to regret it and will lose another 40 years.

He says if Zimbabweans do not stop the looting of the country’s natural resources it will struggle to meet its development goals, adding that Mnangagwa is in survival mode grasping at straws to save the economy ignoring the number issue which is corruption.

“Everyday we allow corruption to go unchecked, we are delaying our development with significant consequences. It will take decades to undo the damage caused by Zanu PF corruption,” he says.

Ngarivhume adds that some police officers are also against corruption, but are powerless to fight it.

“I have been arrested many times and spoken with police officers who feel powerless in the face of corruption. They are trained to just follow orders, with the end result being enmity with citizens.

“But we must rise above these antics and realise that there are those in the police ready to do a job. They just need our support to find the courage.

“As a nation we must unite and prepare for a mega demonstration to restore integrity in our police service, to bring back the independence of the judiciary and bring the full might of the law on those who are looting our nation.

“We need a national anti-corruption campaign that will include many in the uniformed services who are tired of corruption,” he says.

