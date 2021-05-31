The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) have taken a swipe at investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono over his claims that a section of the railway line has been stolen, calling him a failed journalist who acts like a novice.

Chin’ono recently posted a picture depicting that a section of the railway line had gone missing, he captioned photo as follows:

“When a railway line goes missing, it is because someone who has worked for NRZ has been involved in my view.

“Now the main question is why would a railway line be stolen. What do they use it for. Do they smelt it through melting? I am confused as why this would happen.”

However, NRZ disputes that claim, saying it has got no section of its network with that missing rail in Zimbabwe, and challenged Chin’ono to tell them the place or site.

“It is very sad that the journalists whom we expect to be responsible and promote development with factual stories are the ones who are peddling lies for their supper. This is our country and infrastructure which we should develop with progressive stories.

“Comrade substantiate your allegations of looting. It’s sad that a failed journalistic like yourself, you still act like a novice.

“We do not work with the allegations but focus on development going forward. We build our country by correcting our past not rhetoric,” says NRZ.

