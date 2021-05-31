The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has been dragged to the Administrative Court for refusing to grant a community radio licence to Hwange fm1.

In denying Hwange fm1 a community radio licence, BAZ on 12 March said it received 2 competing applications for Hwange and Victoria Falls, therefore, was not convinced of Hwange fm1’s community interest for both Hwange & Victoria Falls.

In its application Hwange fm1 represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights wants the Court to rule that BAZ misdirected itself in refusing to grant it a community radio licence.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s media landscape is largely restricted.

Over the years, the government had been blamed for closing the media terrain with the national broadcaster enjoying a monopoly.

Recently, the government issued broadcasting licences to companies who are allegedly aligned to it or the ruling party.

