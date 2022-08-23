Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has bemoaned what he calls coordinated modus operandi between the ruling party ZANU PF and the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Ngarivhume says while ZANU-PF initiates all the moves against perceived political opponents, it is the police who steps in last to finish the job, giving reference to the Chitungwiza incident few months ago where mourners at Moreblessing Ali’s memorial service were attacked by alleged ZANU-PF cadres.

“There is clear coordination here. ZANU PF provokes and beats up mourners, they escalate by burning down homes, as opposition activists and leaders flee, the police step in,” he says.

Why it is now or never for Zimbabwe, writes Ngarivhume:

We called for a week of protests against the unjust political detention of Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole and 15 others who are languishing in Chikurubi Max prison for over two months now.

Most of them were in fact victims of brutal Zanu Pf violence against know leaders and activists of CCC in Chitungwiza and Nyatsime following the murder of Moreblessing Ali by known Zanu Pf leaders.

I have visited most of them in prison and have listened to their harrowing stories. Their homes were destroyed by fire, property burnt and their families were left homeless. The police instead came and arrested them and now they are locked up.

They arrest the victims and their leaders, in this case, Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole. They don’t investigate, they arrest and then begin their investigations whilst they are locked up.

The police hand them over to a compromised judiciary system, which takes orders from the state. They are denied bail and spend months in prison.

Once you’re in the hands of the corrupt magistrates and other judiciary officials, the wheels of justice turn slowly.

The constitution is clear, bail is a constitutional right. But alas, in Zimbabwe it is not if you’re a member of the opposition.

I have gone through that as an opposition leader, I am still in the courts and have learnt to live without my passport, reporting to the police once every week and appearing in court every fortnight for the last two years!

Meanwhile, as Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole and 15 others are languishing in detention, a Zanu Pf official loots millions of US dollars in some Cottco scam in Gokwe.

He is arrested, spends one night in prison and the following day is granted bail! End of story! Mayor Wadyajena is freed. You ask why they tell you bail is a constitutional right!

Fellow citizens this is where we need to step in and bring order! We need to ask ourselves what will happen to this country if we don’t rise up and say enough is enough!

I am not calling for violence, no not at all. What I am calling for is a citizen’s response to the complete disregard of the constitution by the ruling elites.

We have a duty to speak out, act and say this is wrong! This will be done in the confines of the law and the provisions of the supreme law of the land.

Above all this clarion call for action is peaceful and the aim is to make sure that we build a better nation that respects citizens’ rights.

If we choose to ignore this moment, we are killing the future. Make no mistake, if a revolution does not stand with its persecuted it won’t win.

If an army does not fight to protect the injured and maimed during battles, it won’t win a single war!

It is our duty to stand up and call the judiciary to order, the police to order and indeed the corrupt elites to order.

Let me repeat, this is not a call to violent behaviour no, but a call to action, peaceful action.

Let us set our differences aside, don’t see yourself too big as CCC, don’t see yourself too powerful Zanu Pf, let’s just come together as citizens to say something is not right here. Let’s correct it together!

Whoever you’re, whoever you support, you need an impartial and fair judiciary system, a respectful police services system, and an executive that respects the separation of powers.

These are the ideals our fathers went to war for and were prepared to die for. Our generation must be at least ready to defend what they died or were prepared to die for.

I thank you, God bless you all and God bless Zimbabwe