One of the country’s biggest supermarket chain TM Pick n Pay has recorded a 39 per cent rise in sales volumes for a three month period to June.

In the same quarter last year, Pick n Pay’s sales volumes grew by 21 per cent.

The company has been on an expansion drive and celebrated 10 years since its first Pick n Pay store opened doors in Kamfinsa on the 19th of June 2012.

To buttress the milestone, the group opened the 30th Pick n Pay branded store on the 30th of June, a sign of hard work, dedication, and commitment to the communities they operate in.

To honour the decade of growth and resilience, commemorations were held at the first store in Kamfinsa, Harare.

The company said this signifies the beginning of an ongoing journey that has brought success and continues to grow the business.

Pick n Pay has branches across the country including Harare, Bulawayo, Chivhu, Chiredzi, Vic Falls, and Zvishavane.

