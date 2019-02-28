ZANU-PF youths urged to stop useless solidarity marches

ZwNews.com

The Member of Parliament for Norton Temba Mliswa has castigated the ZANU-PF Youth League for organising a solidarity march for President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying such bootlicking has no room in modern politics.

Mliswa says it is mind-blogging that the youths failed to campaign for Mnangagwa a situation that saw him win the highly disputed 2018 polls by whisker, only for them to plan a wasteful and out of time so-called solidarity march at the moment the country is facing economic challenges.

Meanwhile, the much talked solidarity march meant to re-affirm the youths’ support for Mnangagwa has since been postponed for the second time, amid reports of serious factional fights in the ruling party’s youth league.

“Solidarity marches have no functional use in solving the challenges Zimbabwe is faced with.

These youths failed to mobilise voters for Mnangagwa, but now they want to gang up for a march where there is no pressing need for such.

“Solidarity marches are old politics that do more damage than achieve anything,” says Mliswa.

He adds that if Mnangagwa could do away with massing people at airports during his departures to or arrivals from foreign visits then why can’t these ‘youths’ do something more progressive like building party structures.

“The youths failed to give support to Mnangagwa through the proper means of voting for him and are now seeking to swindle companies by arranging solidarity marches at a wrong economic moment,” chides Mliswa.

Meanwhile, over the years, ZANU-PF has organised various solidarity marches and gatherings that has gobbled millions of dollars, with some companies arm-twisted to donate in cash or kind.

Mliswa claims that such marches have also gave room for looters by the so-called youths whose ages are way above 35 years.

Of late, the ZANU-PF youth league has been locked in factional wars that recently saw votes of no confidence being passed against the Secretary for Youth Affairs Pupurai Togarepi and his deputy Lewis Mathuthu and their administration, only to be voided by the National Disciplinary Committee, as the party tries to plug the emerged cracks.