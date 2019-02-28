Zim changes vehicle registration policy as it battles number plates shortages

Zimbabwe has been forced to change its vehicle registration process after facing a severe shortage of number plates due to high demand of cars requiring the service, ZW News can reveal.

The change of policy was announced in a statement dated February 26, 2019 issued by the Central Vehicle Registry titled ‘new policy on change of ownership.’

“With effect from 26 February 2019 all vehicles changing ownership should maintain current plates, what only changes is the new registered book with details of the new owner. The functionality have been enabled in the system. The motorists pay $15 and get a registration book only with new owner details.

“The number plates and third party plates remain the same and no plates will be surrendered. All other requirements remain unchanged,” reads the statement.

According to the circular the old system will only be employed on a special cases.

“New number plates will be issued as usual on the following cases, when government or local authority vehicle is changing ownership, plates must be surrendered as usual. They pay $80 or $70 if trailer/ motor cycle, the policy did not change for these vehicles.

“The plates can also be issued as usual were a vehicle is changing ownership and category from public service vehicle to private or vice versa, conversion of old ‘check letter’ plates and replacing damaged/lost/defaced number plates.”