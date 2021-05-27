ZANU-PF youths with motorbikes have threatened to subdivide Freddy Mutanda’s farm in Mutorashanga, Mashonaland West, as a punishment over his court application challenging embattled Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s term extension.

Online publication, Zimlive reports that businessman and a war veteran Mutanda filmed ZANU-PF youths making bizarre moves inside his farm saying he was “anti-government” who deserves to be punished.

Mutanda, filed an urgent chamber motion with Harare High Court to prevent Chief Justice Malaba from remaining head of the Constitutional Court.

The court later ruled in his favour, saying Malaba was no longer the country’s Chief Justice, upon reaching the retirement age of 70.

Malaba’s term of office had been extended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa by 5 more years.

Meanwhile the government is challenging the ruling and has since appealed to the Supreme Court.

In a surprise move, Malaba recently reported for work saying he is still the CJ, following the government’s appeal to the Supreme Court.

-Zwnews/ Zimlive