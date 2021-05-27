A commuter omnibus has run over a yet to be identified person while it was fleeing police officers at the Nguboyenja Flyover near Emachipsini, in Bulawayo.

The accident happened this morning.

Over the years, police and commuter omnibuses have been on cat and mouse race.

At times travellers’ lives have been put in danger as kombi drivers try to flee from roadblocks, in some instances the police officers would give a chase.

Meanwhile, speaking during post-cabinet press briefing, recently, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the government will soon launch a massive crackdown to rid cities of mshika-shika, pirate taxis.

Mutsvangwa added that police will capacitated to deal with illegal private taxis and commuter omnibuses, while more bay slots will be created to house impounded vehicles.

Meanwhile, the state run Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) is failing to cope with the number of commuters in the city, and this has created room for illegal taxis.

However, the government says it will acquire more ZUPCO buses.

-Zwnews