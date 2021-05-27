President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left for Mozambique to attend the Extraordinary Southern African Development Community (SADC) Double Troika Summit in Maputo.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has confirmed the President’s journey, saying the Summit will consider the report of the SADC Technical Team which was tasked to assess the threat of terrorism in Mozambique.

President Mnangagwa was seen off the airport by his deputy, acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and other senior government officials.

Also in attendance at the Extraordinary SADC Double Troika Summit is Mozambique; Malawi ; Tanzania ; Botswana and South Africa.

-Zwnews