Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has urged ZANU-PF to find someone competent to finish off President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term, saying because he has failed.

He says the interim leader whomever that may be can guide the nation to peaceful elections where all parties have equal opportunity to argue their positions.

“ZANU-PF can find a competent member to finish Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term.

“He has proven to not only be incompetent but also callous to the suffering of the people.

“He is surrounded by corruption.

Personally I believe Fortune Chasi could be it,” says Ngarivhume.

Ngarivhume says the solution to Zimbabwe’s challenges is leadership renewal.

The Transform Zimbabwe leader, called on the ruling party to put national interest first.

Zwnews