Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa whose leadership faces a litmus test says being principled will carry the day for him and his party.

Chamisa is in a quandary situation over the by-elections set for 26 March after a smaller MDC faction grabbed Chamisa’s party name.

He faces difficult options and a litmus of his leadership as he has to change name.

“Principle, Humility & Integrity. Fortune favours the principled.

“The principled refuse to be compromised or bought to get it the easy way.

“Reason why I supported Dr MT to the hilt & up-to the end. Sideshows and theatrics delay victory. It’s Luciferan to betray others,” says Chamisa.

Movement for Democratic Change-T led by Douglas Mwonzora is allegedly working with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to try to distabilise Chamisa’s party.

Zwnews