Transport minister Felix Mhona who has just ended his tour of the Central Vehicle Registry in Harare blames “corrupt tendencies” and a “poor work ethic” by staff in vehicle registration processes.

He says this has seen motorists waiting months for their number plates to be released.

Mhona says country has no shortage of number plates.

Apparently, Zimbabwe has a documented number plate backlog.

In 2020 it was reported that the country had a number plate backlog of 60,000.

Police last week launched a blitz against vehicles not displaying number plates, and thousands of vehicles have been impounded across the country.

Justifying the crackdown in a statement, the ZRP said plate-less vehicles are being used in commission of a number of crimes.

