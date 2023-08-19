Some ZANU PF supporters walked away as President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was addressing a rally in Shurugwi this afternoon.

It is believed that the people walked away during Mnangagwa’s speech for fear of being left by the buses.

Meanwhile, a Studio 7 of the Voice of America journalist Tobias Mudzingwa had his phone taken away by security agents because he was taking photos of people walking away from Mnangagwa.

He was later given back his phone and press card after other journalists intervened.

Few weeks ago, supporters walked away as Mnangagwa was addressing a rally in Mashonaland East after getting rumours that buses were leaving.

ZANU PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha had to grab the microphone from Mnangagwa and pleaded with the people not to go.

The ruling party is reportedly busing people from across the country whenever Mnangagwa has a rally, this is meant to deceive the nation that it has a huge following.

In his address today, Mnangagwa warned election observers to keep to their lane, saying his administration will not allow those who meddle in Zimbabwe’s way of doing elections.

He vowed that his party is definitely going to win the forthcoming elections set for Wednesday next week.

Zwnews