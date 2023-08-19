The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of 19 police recruits in the Harare Central Business District for unruly behavior.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development saying the force will not entertain wayward behavior by officers.

In other news, police in Chombira are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Rosa, Chiweshe on 17/08/23.

Four unidentified suspects who were armed with unidentified type of pistols attacked a miner and three security guards before stealing 5 X 50 kilograms gold carbons and two cellphones. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews