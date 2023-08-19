A 36-year-old Chipinge man recently stoned his wife’s ex-husband to death and is currently on the run.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the incident which happened in Muchokowere Village, Middle Sabi.

Inspector Muzondo appealed to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of Tapiwa Allen Mutoriti to contact their nearest police station.

Mutoriti works in Harare.

“I can confirm that on July 29, the now late Wiseman Madhoyo (36) of Manzvire Village under Chief Mutema visited his ex-wife, Sarudzai Sithole at her homestead in Munyokwere Village.

“Madhoyo found Mutoriti and Sithole at the house. Madhoyo requested to see his children. Sithole complied and called all the three children.

“The now late Madhoyo took the children to a tuckshop and left his ex-wife and Mutoriti at home. After some time, Madhoyo returned with the children and accused Sithole of spreading falsehoods that he was not taking care of his children,” said Inspector Muzondo.

A misunderstanding ensued between Madhoyo and Sithole.

As things heat up, Madhoyo turned his anger to Mutoriti and shouted at him.

“Mutoriti and Madhoyo started fighting and the latter was overpowered and he ran away.

“Mutoriti gave chase, but failed to catch up with Madhoyo. Mutoriti then picked up a stone and threw it on Madhoyo. It hit Madhoyo on the head and he fell down. He died instantly. Mutoriti vanished from the scene,” said Inspector Muzondo.

He urged members of the public to solve domestic issues amicably or seek professional counselling.

