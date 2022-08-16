The ruling ZANU-PF party has set the 26th to 29th of October 2022 as the dates for its congress held every 5 years.

Apparently, factionalism is reportedly getting nasty in the party amid reports that vice president Constantino Chiwenga is set to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the party leadership.

However, the two have on several occasions rubbished reports that there is trouble between them.

It remains to be seen as to what will transpire since during late former president Robert Mugabe’s era factionalism has always been swept under the carpet until when it was public secret.

Mnangagwa’s faction went on to topple Mugabe through a military coup.

Zwnews