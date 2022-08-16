Image: NTV

Veteran Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga says Kenya is facing a serious legal and political crisis following his controversial loss to William Ruto.

Odinga who is currently addressing the nation says he totally reject the results.

“Yesterday, our budding democracy suffered a major setback, as a result, Kenya faces a grave legal and political crisis as a result of the actions of Wafula Chebukati.

“We totally reject the results,” says Odinga.

Ruto was declared new President of Kenya with 7,176,141 votes representing 50.49 per cent of the final vote while Raila Odinga got 6,942,930 translating to 48.85 per cent.

But Odinga’s party disputed the results, meanwhile 4 IEBC Commissioners disowned the results and walked out.

Apparently, the four IEBC commissioners who rejected Monday’s presidential results have given reasons behind their decision.

In a press statement read by chairperson Juliana Cherera on Tuesday at Serena Hotel, the commissioners said the aggregation of the percentages of the results were a mathematical absurdity that defy logic.

They said that the summation of percentages of votes awarded to each to each of the four presidential candidates exceeded 100 per cent.

“This summation gives us a total of 100.01 per cent. This translates to approximately 142,000 votes which will make a significant difference in the final results,” Cherera said.

In the results, President-elect William Ruto got 7,176,141 votes representing 50.49 per cent of the final vote while Raila Odinga got 6,942,930 translating to 48.85 per cent.

George Wajackoya got o.44 per cent of the vote while David Waihiga got 0.27 per cent .

“When we demanded that we verify the results, the chairman refused and insisted on declaring and announcing the results,” she added.

The commissioners further said they refused to take ownership of the results because the results declare the number of total registered voters, votes cast and the number of rejected votes.