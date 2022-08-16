Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has come out guns blazing against former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Gideon Gono whom he says is planning to create a new settlement of over 3700 housing units in Norton.

Mliswa accuses private developers of doing shoddy jobs in the area.

“Norton already has many areas under private development and none of them has been done properly as the developers just sell the stands and go.

“No water, no drainage, no roads, nothing. Norton is becoming a mess because of these change of use projects,” he says.

Apparently, Norton has had its fair share of squabbles, at times people had their houses demolished over land ownership wrangles.

Zwnews