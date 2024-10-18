Ian Khama (L) Robert Mugabe (R)

Former President of Botswana Ian Khama says ZANU PF has become a regional cancer, undermining democracy by meddling other country’s electoral processes.

Addressing a rally recently in Botswana, Khama said ZANU PF has sent its agents to rig the forthcoming elections in Botswana to be held on the 30th of October 2024 for President Mogkwetsi Masisi.

He said the same ZANU PF party has been involved in the rigging of the recent elections in Mozambique.

He also pointed out the party’s nocturnal involvement in the SA elections held in May this year.

Commenting on the allegations, former Zengeza legislator Job Sikhala says:

“As Zimbabweans, we are being risked to be hated everywhere in the region because of a stinking party that loves to interfere in the domestic affairs of other countries.

“They are the loudest to cry against interference in the domestic affairs of our own country but found practising exactly the same in other nations.

“The rigging cancer has been spread throughout the region. Everyone is crying against the activities of ZANU PF.

“They must not create problems for our people living in those countries through their activities in the region.

“They are no different from those countries sponsoring terrorism in other regions!!!”

Zwnews