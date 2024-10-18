Image: The Herald

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is this Friday expected to cap 2 394 graduands at the 23rd Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) graduation ceremony.

The graduands, who will be capped by BUSE’s Chancellor, comprise 7 doctorate graduates, 28 postgraduate diplomas, 422 masters degrees 1667 undergraduate degrees and 270 diplomas.

The President will officially commission the BUSE Optometry and Auditory School and the new Students Dining Hall.

In other news, about 42 officers are graduating at Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base.

Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Marshal Jacob Nzvede is presiding over the graduation ceremony.

The joint pass out will see 20 officers from the potential officers course 01 of 2024 and 20 from the Basic officers’ course 01 of 2024 graduating.

Zwnews