The ruling party, ZANU-PF has implored fellow Zimbabweans who are wandering in the streets in towns to go to rural areas and take up farming.

ZANU PF Patriots says the country has few farmers in rural areas yet there are millions of people in urban areas who are not employed.

“This year everyone including money changers ngavarime something.

“Let’s farm and cut import bill and negative effects.

“We have few farmers in rural areas yet we have under employed (not un-employed) in millions in urban areas,” says the party.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is in Davos, Switzerland says there should be no reason why Africa would fail to feed itself.

“Africa has fertile arable lands and it can’t continue to be food insecure.

“The current crop of leaders in Africa should concentrate on making us food secure.

“We have capacity to produce our own food. We need to concentrate on Mechanisation and industrialization of agriculture,” he says.

Zwnews