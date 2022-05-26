Parliamentary business could soon be conducted in Mt Hampden amid revelations that the Chinese-made new House of Assembly facility is almost complete.

According to the Office of Presidential Communications Zimbabwe, completion of the new Mt Hampden building is now at 96% with the inside fully furnished and some ‘finishing touches’ remaining.

The presidential department also revealed that the projected timelines for the completion of the facility were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in slight delays.

Captioning the pictures of the building on social media, the Presidential Communications said:

“H.E. President Emmerson Mnangagwa said in the 2nd Republic, all running projects & new ones should be completed in time. The New Parliament Building timelines were affected by Covid-19. Building is now 96% complete, with the inside fully furnished & left are finishing touches outside. “The building is well grounded in our national heritage with a fountain representing Vic Falls, the Conical Tower, Zimbabwe Birds, stone works, Gt Zim chevron, Khami checkerboard and Danamombe Fish Bone designs. It exhibits many symbols from Zimbabwe’s pre-colonial capitals.”

Credit: All pictures courtesy of The Presidential Communications Zimbabwe

Zwnews