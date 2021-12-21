The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has warned of planned power outages in Harare and Bulawayo due to repair works on its systems.

ZESA through its subsidiary, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has attributed the problem to vandalism.

Meanwhile, Epworth residents have gone for four days without electricity.

And fears among residents are that they might be forced celebrate the Christmas day without electricity.

One resident who spoke to this publication said to make matters worse, because of poor weather, solar panels are not at their best.

Zwnews