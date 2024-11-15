ZANU PF has denied reports alleging its influence in elections in South Africa, Mozambique and Botswana.

The ruling party Secretary General Obert Mpofu stated the party respects the sovereignty of other nations and lacks the capacity or intent to interfere in their elections.

Mpofu described such claims as desperate attempts to tarnish the party’s reputation, emphasizing Zanu PF’s longstanding principles and focus on Zimbabwe’s economic progress.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s sworn enemy, exiled former ZANU PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere says the behavior of picking fights with neighbouring countries is not good.

“This behaviour has to stop.

“You can’t be messing with Zimbabweans at home, some in exile and at the same time destroying Zimbabwe’s relations within the neighbouring countries.

“We should draw the line in the sand. No one man can be allowed to behave carelessly like this,” he says.

ZANU PF has been accused of meddling in internal affairs of Southern African Development Community member states, allegedly trying to rig elections in favor of fellow liberation parties.

Mozambique is burning at the moment over alleged vote rigging and ZANU PF has been fingered.

It is reported that ZANU PF members took advantage of the postal voting system, to allow its members to vote in Mozambican elections so that FRELIMO wins.

Zwnews