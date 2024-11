Bulawayo deputy mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, and the chairperson of the Council’s Finance and Development Committee, Councillor, Mpumelelo Moyo, have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on bribery allegations.

ZACC communications manager, Simiso Mlevu, confirmed the arrest, stating that the duo allegedly demanded US$20,000 from a Lebanese investor as payment for approval for land from the city council to establish a cement mixing plant in the city.

ZBC News Online