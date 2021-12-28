File photo

Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF provincial elections are underway across the country’s ten provinces.

Meanwhile when this news crew visited one of Zimbabwe’s oldest high density suburb of Mbare in the capital, Harare voting was underway.

These provincial elections are important in the party as it will not only serve to elect new leaders.

The elections will also be used as barometer to show which fraction the leaders control the organisation.

These elections are happening at the time the country is gearing for general elections set for 2023.

Parties and candidates are preparing to hit the campaign trail, come 2022.

Zwnews