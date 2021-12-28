The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has assisted a deaf couple secure bail on charges of undermining police authority and resisting arrest.

The couple spent Christmas day in custody because there was no sign language interpreter during their first court appearance.

“We have rescued a Deaf Masvingo couple Sarah Ndandadzi & Richard Mugove, who are vendors & who spent the Xmas holiday in remand prison after they were arrested last week & charged with assaulting or resisting a peace officer when police officers raided them,” says ZLHR.

Meanwhile, the couple was set free on ZW$5000 bail each and ordered not to interfere with state witnesses.

"Today, Masvingo Magistrate Patience Madondo set them free on ZWL5 000 bail each & ordered them not to interfere with State witnesses & to continue residing at their given residential addresses," adds ZLHR.

They return to court on January 2022.

The couple was represented by Collen Maboke of ZLHR.

