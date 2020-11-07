In a plausible feat, a Kwekwe-based Zanu PF politician has come to the rescue of a young girl from the Midlands mining town who was reportedly ‘neglected’ by the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) after paying hospital bills totalling to the tune of US$1 300 for the girl’s surgical requirements.

Vimbai Zuva, a young girl whose age could not be immediately ascertained during the time of publishing, had all but failed to get compensation from the graft-ridden ZUPCO but still managed to undergo a successful operation, thanks to Energy Ncube, a 26 year old Zanu PF politician from Kwekwe.

Zuva suffered a humerus fracture from the accident which occured recently and despite the fact that ZUPCO was compelled to meet the medical costs as part of compensation the state-run transport company had inexplicably dithered in owing up to its obligation until Ncube, who is seeking to represent Zanu PF in the forthcoming Kwekwe Central by-elections, came to the girl’s rescue.

Although ZUPCO boss, Evaristo Madangwa could not be reached for comment on the matter, sources in Ncube’s camp confirmed the development to Zwnews.

Dhala, as Ncube is otherwise known, is currently involved in a vicious dog-eat-dog tussle for supremacy with popular miner-cum-cleric Kandros Mugabe, as the pair entertain prospects of representing the ruling party in the forthcoming by-elections.

The Kwekwe Central seat fell vacant following the passing on of National Patriotic Front MP,. Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo in July this year.

The volatility of the Zanu PF intraparty wars pitting Dhala and Mugabe climaxed during the abandonment of the party’s primaries recently amid allegations of vote buying and a plethora of electoral malpractices blamable on the presiding team led by the party’s provincial chairperson for the Midlands, Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube.

While addressing delegates at the Zanu PF Midlands Conference Center in Gweru recently, Engineer Mackenzie-Ncube said he was even prepared to step down in the event that he was found to be responsible for the chaotic scenes which rocked the eventually aborted primary elections.

He also said the provincial leadership could not set a committee to probe the violence which rocked the abandoned primaries, saying this was akin to ‘investigating ourselves’.

