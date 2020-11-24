The revolutionary ZANU PF party is holding its Politburo meeting tomorrow at its headquarters in Harare.

Some of the issues expected to be discussed are the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) election process which is currently under way in the remaining eight rural provinces.

Meanwhile, the DCC elections have stirred and opened the factional wounds within the revolutionary party.

This recently saw violence erupting in Kwekwe with party cadres fighting, resulting in the destruction of property.

DCCs were reintroduced after the party dissolved Harare and Bulawayo provincial party structures.

Apparently, the party has already put in place DCC structures in Harare and Bulawayo, with the restructuring of the two metropolitan provinces already underway.

In a statement, the party`s Acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa urged members to be punctual.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr O. M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 25 November 2020 at the home of the People`s Revolution ZANU PF Headquarters commencing 10:00am,” reads the statement.

Chinamasa said all members are expected to be seated by 09:45am. A number of issues are expected to be addressed.

-Zwnews

