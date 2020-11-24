GWERU: The Mirror has reported that an Airforce of Zimbabwe plane plunged to the ground at a farm near Dabuka Railway Station in Gweru “about 45 minutes ago.”

A source near the scene says there were two occupants in the plane and both are suspected dead.

The source who is speaking to The Mirror by phone says that there is no one who has arrived at the scene so far including rescuers.

One occupant was thrown out of the plane while another is said to be trapped inside.

No comment could be obtained from the Airforce of Zimbabwe.

By 5PM the wreckage was cordoned off by members of the Zimbabwe National Army. It is feared that both occupants of the plane are dead.

no